UNESCO and RBI had to step in and clarify that many rumours which were spread in 2016 hold no truth at all. Find out the 'fake news', we almost believed in 2016.

1. UNESCO declares PM Modi best Prime Minister

Photo: Reuters

2. UNESCO declares "Jana Gana Mana" best national anthem

Photo: PTI

3. UNESCO declares new Rs 2,000 note best currency in the world

Photo: PTI

4. New notes have a GPS chip to detect black money

Photo: PTI

5. New notes have radioactive ink

Photo: PTI

6. WhatsApp profile pictures can be used by ISIS for terror activities

Photo: Reuters

7. RBI declares the Rs 10 coin invalid

Photo: PTI

8. Jayalalithaa's 'secret daughter' and heir lives in the US

