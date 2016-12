It is not getting worse



There are 20 crore ie 200 Million Dalit people while annually some 200 odd people get targetted ; SO One in A Million person is getting attacked



India is a Huge country ; Huge population



You can't have the police everywhere







We are a different country ; different people



What works in one place need not work every where



Why does nt China try DEMOCRACY and elections for a change

Click to expand...