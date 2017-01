U.S. quietly creates ‘Ministry of Truth’ to counter ‘other’ information

By Curtis Stone ( People's Daily Online ) 16:05, December 28, 2016

The Bill requires the U.S. Department of State to set up and run a “Ministry of Truth” to counter online information from China and “other enemies” of the U.S.

The sole purpose of the new Bill is to amplify America’s message to the world while de-amplifying the world’s message to America.

The Cold War-style “counter propaganda with propaganda” bill was introduced by U.S. senators Portman and Chris Murphy in March 2016, and is designed to counter foreign disinformation and propaganda with all elements of America’s national power, including new media. The adoption of the Bill suggests that America’s message to the world is losing its appeal in the face of a much more fiercely competitive market place of ideas.

In the name of national security, the U.S. government can now smear and exclude foreign media views and opinion, an important counterbalance to America’s message in the global marketplace of ideas. The adoption of the Bill comes at a time when China’s message to the world is strengthening.

"Looks like the so-called great American soft power is going downhill much faster than expected, such desperate action speak louder than words"