At least 21 persons including 3 police officers were injured and hospitalized as a result of the clashes which broke out during the protest in Hambantota today (7).Director of the Hambantota Hospital Dr Sumith Manatunga said that a majority of the individuals admitted to the hospital had sustained injuries from pelted stones.Sri Lankan police used water cannons to try to break up violent clashes Saturday between government supporters and villagers marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.The clashes took place as Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe was attending the opening ceremony for the industrial zone near the port city of Hambantota.According to reports, individuals armed with clubs first attacked protesters organized by the opposition and led by Buddhist monks in Amabalantota, while the protesters responded by throwing rocks -See more at: http://www.adaderana.lk/news/38534/twenty-one-hospitalized-after-clashes-in-hambantota