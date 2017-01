Turtles seized by UP Special Task Force (STF) from poachers in Ambedkar Nagar district in December. (File Photo)

As many as 20,000 turtles are smuggled from UP every year, leading to a precipitous decline in its population. The indiscriminate hunting and smuggling of the creatures has come to a head in recent times, forcing the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to issue an alert.

The turtle smuggling network in the country extends from UP to Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. Kolkata has emerged as the main transit point for such smugglers, with turtles being illegally shipped to Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries from its shores. There is a huge demand for Indian turtles in the international market for three reasons — meat, its feng shui connection, and production of aphrodisiacs.