BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) - The Turkish Army, alongside their rebel allies, launched a large-scale offensive in eastern Aleppo on Wednesday, targeting the western flank of Al-Bab City, which is under the control of the so-called "Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham" (ISIS).Initially, the offensive would get off to a great start in western Al-Bab, as the Turkish Army and their allies imposed full control over Jabal Aqeel after a short battle with ISIS.Not long after capturing Jabal Aqeel, the Turkish forces attempted to push further west of the aforementioned mountaintop; however, this would prove to be a fatal mistake, as the Islamic State militants managed to repel this attack and launch their own counter-assault.Using VBIEDs (vehicle borne improvised explosive device), ISIS suicide bombers would devastate the Turkish Army defenses, killing dozens of soldiers and forcing the remaining military personnel to abandon their positions and equipment.According to the terrorist group's official media wing, ISIS killed more than 70 Turkish soldiers, while also capturing two Leopard tanks and a bulldozer near the Al-Farouq Hospital.Source: https://www.almasdarnews.com/articl...ast-aleppo-slain-soldiers-litter-battlefield/