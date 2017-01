Tsinghua expands IC plants

by NICK FARRELL on12 JANUARY 2017China's Tsinghua Unigroup is set to put the fear of god into the chip industry by rapidly expanding its chipmaking capability.Zhao Weiguo, chairman for the state-backed technology conglomerateis said he is writting cheques totally $70 billion to build IC manufacturing sites in Wuhan, Chengdu and Nanjing.Tsinghua Unigroup is assisting subsidiary Yangtze River Storage Technology to establish a new memory plant in Wuhan. Construction of the plant, which will cover an area of about 13 hectares, kicked off recently.Total investment in Yangtze River Storage Tech's new plant in Wuhan is estimated at $24 billion. The facility will be dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash memory with volume production slated for 2018.Tsinghua Unigroup will start building work on two plants in Chengu and Nanjing this year. Total investment in the two sites is estimated at US$46 billion, Zhao said.It is starting to look like Tsinghua Unigroup wants to push into the logic IC manufacturing sector in addition to memory production.Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES[Tuesday 10 January 2017], ex-CEO of Taiwan-based pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC), will join China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup to serve as executive VP of worldwide operations, according to industry sources.Speculation has also circulated in the semiconductor industry that the appointment of Sun could indicate Tsinghua Unigroup's potential ambition in the contract-manufacturing business.Sun stepped down as CEO of UMC in November 2012 and became the company's vice chairman. In January 2015, Sun applied for retirement and resignation from all positions he held within the Taiwan-based foundry.Tsinghua Unigroup has hired, ex-chairman for Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and ex-CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), to assist in the establishment of a new 12-inch wafer plant in Chengdu and lead the contract manufacturing business within the company.Former UMC CEO Shih-Wei SunDigitimes file photo