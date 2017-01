Trump son-in-law and adviser Kushner chases shadowy Chinese financing

As Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, prepares for a White House role, his previously undisclosed talks with a secretive Chinese company highlight potential conflicts of interest.

On Nov. 16, a group of executives gathered in a private dining room of the restaurant La Chine at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in midtown Manhattan. At one end sat Wu Xiaohui, chairman of the Waldorf’s owner, Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese financial behemoth with estimated assets of $285 billion and an ownership structure shrouded in mystery. Close by sat Jared Kushner, a major New York real-estate investor whose father-in-law, Donald Trump, had just been elected president of the United States.

Nepotism not an issue?

Like the president-elect, Kushner built on the fortune of a successful father. In the 1980s, his father, Charles Kushner, took over the New Jersey-based construction business started by his father. Charles expanded into office buildings and apartments, eventually assembling a $1 billion real-estate business and becoming a leading Democratic donor, contributing to politicians in New Jersey and New York and winning appointment to the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.



But the company was upended when Charles became engulfed in a nasty family feud over how the business’ proceeds were to be distributed. The fight, which played out in a federal courthouse in Newark, N.J., resulted in a plea deal for Charles, who in 2005 was sentenced to two years in prison for tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations. The family infighting was so bitter that, at one point, Charles hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, videotaped the encounter and sent the footage to his sister.



Jared, 23 at the time of his father’s conviction, had recently graduated from Harvard. He was studying for an MBA and law degree at New York University in 2006 when he bought The New York Observer, at the time an influential weekly newspaper known for its coverage of the city’s elite and high-end real estate.



It is unclear exactly when he assumed control of the family business. The company now says he became chief executive in 2008, but contemporaneous news accounts rarely describe him that way until 2012. He quickly became the family company’s public face as it expanded across the Hudson River into Manhattan.



Charles Kushner was released from federal custody in August 2006. He immediately resumed a significant role in the business and remains heavily involved. Still, it was with Jared as headliner that the company soon made its biggest play: $1.8 billion for the skyscraper at 666 Fifth Ave.



Around this time, Jared Kushner met the woman he would marry: Ivanka Trump.



Everything was looking up, until suddenly it wasn’t. Within a year after the deal, the overheated lending market seized up and Kushner Cos. struggled to repay its considerable loans — and to hold on to 666 Fifth Ave. To the rescue over the next few years came the Carlyle Group, a giant private-equity firm; Vornado Realty Trust, then a co-owner of two of Donald Trump’s largest properties; and Inditex, owner of Zara, the fashion retailer founded by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish tycoon who is one of the world’s wealthiest men.



Kushner’s company survived, and he and Ivanka Trump became fixtures on the international boldface-name circuit.



Since 2012, Kushner Cos. has acquired at least 120 properties, mostly a mix of commercial and residential buildings in New York and New Jersey, according to data compiled by Real Capital Analytics.



Beyond real estate, Kushner has moved into the Wall Street, health-care and tech spaces.



He has an indirect investment in Thrive Capital, a venture-capital firm valued at about $1.5 billion that is run by Joshua Kushner. The company has made more than 100 investments in dozens of companies, in the United States and abroad.

Among them is Oscar, a health-insurance company founded in 2012 to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act, which Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle. Oscar’s investors have included Li Ka-shing, who is one of Hong Kong’s richest men, and China’s Ping An Insurance, which has close ties to relatives of former Premier Wen Jiabao of China.



But the money behind many of Jared Kushner’s real-estate investments remains a mystery. While the company lists dozens of partners on its website, it does not disclose the individuals behind those companies.



In 2015, Kushner began pursuing a grand vision for 666 Fifth Ave. Renowned architect Zaha Hadid, who died unexpectedly last year, was asked to come up with a design to resculpt the 40-story, 1950s-era aluminum-clad office building, adding apartments, a hotel and a mall and nearly tripling its height to 1,400 feet.



But the plan needed money, and while Kushner had managed to hang on to his family’s flagship building, there still was a lot of debt.



Anbang, which got its start as an auto-insurance company in 2004, had become one of the most aggressive Chinese buyers of U.S. real estate, and had begun investing in hotels. But its ownership structure had given rise to concern on Wall Street and in Washington, D.C.



Anbang’s structure has stoked such suspicion about its true ownership that some Wall Street firms, including Morgan Stanley, have opted not to advise the company on U.S. mergers and acquisitions because they cannot get the information needed to satisfy their “know your client” guidelines.



While Anbang’s planned $1.57 billion purchase of Des Moines, Iowa-based Fidelity & Guaranty Life, first announced in November 2015, was cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, it stalled after the New York state Department of Financial Services demanded more information about Anbang’s shareholding structure.



Anbang officials had cultivated a relationship with Benjamin Lawsky, who had earlier led the financial-services agency. Lawsky, by then a consultant, introduced Anbang to Kushner Cos., according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Lawsky declined to comment.



Kushner led the negotiations, Heller confirmed. Kushner Cos. would disclose little else about the joint venture, except to say that Anbang would become one of the equity partners in the building’s redevelopment if an agreement is finalized. Anbang declined to comment.



By the time of the Nov. 16 meeting, Kushner had decided to hand off certain business relationships, including the one with Anbang, to others at Kushner Cos., according to Heller.



Heller stressed that the United States has “not found Anbang to be a state-owned enterprise,” an important technical point, given that the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause prohibits the acceptance of payments and gifts from foreign governments.



Should it consummate its deal with Anbang, she said, Kushner Cos. will seek any necessary approvals from the federal government. She expressed confidence that any deal would pass muster with the foreign-investment committee.



Come Jan. 20, when Trump is to be inaugurated, that committee will be made up of his Cabinet members, and the process is such that the president has the final say.



