Brexit will make the UK a weaker partner with China, and a dependent and vulnerable one. It is a lamentable outcome. And the likeliest attitude that will eventually prevail in Beijing will not be respect, or even malice towards the UK. The Chinese have bigger fish to fry. It will be more like sporadic pity, with the occasional flashback to memories of a time when the UK mattered – a dismal outcome for a country that, until recent times, was influential, respected and often admired in China despite its complex history.Plans are already underway in the UK for major Chinese-led development projects, including the Hinkley Point nuclear plant , potentially a new $2.12 billion Asian-focused financial district in the old East End dock area of London, and something called the Spire London project, which seeks to erect Europe’s tallest residential building in Canary Wharf. According to CBRE Group Inc., Chinese enterprises invested around $5 billion in London property in 2016 — a record amount — and London is in the process of becoming one of the largest centers for RMB trading in the world . While Chinese companies may gradually move their European headquarters from the UK to the EU, a more independent UK is looking to be very attractive to Chinese investors, which could ultimately result in closer economic ties, according to Angela Stanzel of the European Council on Foreign Relations.While this new direct rail route from Yiwu to London will provide a new, more cost effective and efficient way to ship products from one side of Eurasia to the other, its true benefit will be found in the conceptual link that it establishes between China and the UK. Trains have become the new pandas in Chinese diplomacy.