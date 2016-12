P PAVAN | DECEMBER 14, 2016

Shah Ghouse, a famous food joint preferred by many for its tasty haleem, was raided by the food and veterinary wing officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



The officials collected samples from the hotel after expressing doubts that ‘unsafe meat’ had been used. The meat samples have been sent for lab tests.





