SingaporeSingapore toppled Mauritius to become India's top FDI source in the last fiscal. Total FDI inflows from Singapore during 2015-2016 stood at Rs 89,510 crore2.MauritiusEven though the FDI inflows from Mauritius declined in the last fiscal to Rs 54,706 crore, Mauritius had a 33 per cent share of the total FDI inflows into the country from April 2000 to March 2016.3.USAWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching out to the US industry to invest in India, the United States' share in the FDI inflows into the country stood at Rs 27,695 crore in the last fiscal.4.NetherlandsThis European nation accounts for the lion's share of the FDI inflows into India. FDI inflows from Netherlands during the last fiscal were at $2,643 million (17,275 crore).5.JapanJapan has set a target of doubling the foreign direct investment and the number of Japanese companies in India by 2019. FDI inflows from Japan during 2015-2016 were at Rs 17,275 crore.