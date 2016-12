According to figures available till December 15, 2016, 1,420 Maoists surrendered this year as compared to 570 in 2015, 670 in 2014 and 282 in 2013. Of the 202 civilians who died this year in Maoist violence, 115 were allegedly police informants who, officials said, were executed by left-wing extremists. In 2015, 156 civilians died out of which 85 were identified as “informers”.

“The two-pronged theory of development and security is being pushed aggressively in these 36 districts with an aim to further bring down the scale of violence,” said a senior official.

“The situation of Naxal violence is under control. We have been successful in controlling the problem and will continue with that. The situation today is the best in the past 15-16 years,” Singh had said.