The B-2 Spirit approaches the boom of a McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey KC-10A Extender during a Capstone orientation flight. Capstone is a Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training mission providing interservice training

for the wartime application of airlift. Through Capstone, senior level officers are able to observe the significance of

airlift and its role in all military operations.USAF/Staff Sgt. Scott H. Spitzer



deploy to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as a routine deployment providing global strike capability and extended deterrence against potential adversaries in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

US Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, deploy to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as a routine deployment providing global strike capability and extended deterrence against potential adversaries in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

“It is a dream to fly. It is so smooth,” Mickelson added.



In a special interview designed to offer a rare look into the technologies and elements of the B-2, Mickelson explained that the platform has held up and remained very effective – given that it was designed and built during the 80s.



Alongside his current role, Mickelson is also a B-2 pilot with experience flying missions and planning stealth bomber attacks, such as the bombing missions over Libya in 2011.



“It is a testament to the engineering team that here we are in 2016 and the B-2 is still able to do its job just as well today as it did in the 80s. While we look forward to modernization, nobody should come away with the thought that the B-2 isn't ready to deal with the threats that are out there today,” he said. “It is really an awesome bombing platform and it is just a marvel of technology.”



The B-2 is engineered with avionics, radar and communications technologies designed to identify and destroy enemy targets from high altitudes above hostile territory.



“It is a digital airplane. We are presented with what is commonly referred to as glass cockpit,” Mickelson said.



The glass cockpit includes various digital displays, including one showing Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) information which paints a rendering or picture of the ground below.



“SAR provides the pilots with a realistic display of the ground that they are able to use for targeting,” Mickelson said.





B-2 Mission

B-2 Modernization Upgrades – Taking the Stealth Bomber Into the 2050s

“The B-2 represents a huge leap in technology from our legacy platforms such as the

B-52 and the B-1 bomber. This involved taking the best of what is available and giving it

to the aircrew,” Mickelson said.