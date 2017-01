It should be noted that the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit organization that is headquartered in Washington, had put India’s nuclear security practices at the 23rd spot among 25 countries in January 2014. That was only above Iran and DPRK. With this kind of track record, the rationale forwarded by supporters for India’s NSG membership is mind-boggling, the assertions premature and against the current regional security dynamics.

