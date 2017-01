After reading so much about the second world war ,There can be said many things but none comes close to this.After Hitler's Germany saw its last sunrise the victors planned to unleash their Justice.The whole idea of Nuremberg trails was to convict and hear the story of the victors,Why were the greatest murderers in history (Stalin and Churchill) spared?Who was responsible for the katyn massacre?It is estimated that the USSR suffered 56 to 62 million "unnatural deaths" during that period, with 34 todirectly linked to Stalin,while Churchill is responsible for the holocaust of our people (the people of Indian subcontinent)starved under Churchill in the forgotten holocaust.You may ask me why?But let's ask hitler whyYet Churchill is a war hero today with statues commemorating him throughout the world.