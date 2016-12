The so called Russia Pakistan friendship is just a meme on PDF.



Here is the reality on CPEC and Russia Pakistan:



1)In his Annual address to Russian Parliament three weeks back, President Putin specifically called India a foreign policy priority and privileged strategic partner whereas he made zero mention of Pakistan.



2)Russian Special envoy Kabulov specifically called cooperation with Pakistan low level & purely commercial compared to strategic one with India.



3)In the past four months while Russia signed several deals for sales of defence equipment to India worth billions, but publicly rejected sale of Su-35 to Pakistan and only sold 70s era Mi-35s.



4)Putin's Foreign policy document for 2016 specifically mentioned India as a high priority to enhance relations but no mention of Pakistan relations.



5)In an episode of public humiliation for Pakistan, Russia publicly rejected reports of Russia joining CPEC.



6) Russia sent only 70 soldiers to its exercise with Pakistan but sent over 200 to its exercise with India.

