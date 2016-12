Pretty much an "overpriced, worthless, unmitigated disaster", has been used to describe every single major weapons system that I can remember, going back to how the F-16 would never amount to anything, the F-15 was too expensive, too heavy, couldn't drop bombs, the M1 Abrams was too big, to complex, etc. It's a reporter thing, they wait on the sidelines with baited breath and when any complex weapon system goes through years of inevitable hiccups, they pounce and declare it to be a disaster. Several years later, everyone will rave about how wonderful it is. Never changes. Never fails.