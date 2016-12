1- First of all, it is an absurd idea to say that religion unites people...If religion could have united people, then we could have 3/4 countries in the world. That very concept is wrong.

2- Rather people find simililarity with similar cuture way of living than simillar religion. Classic example is Arabs are part of one culture. They have simillar intrest, more or less simillar food habbit and most important thing is shared history to feel pride about. In the same vein, in the modern world, Western world defined their own culture. So if nations would have tried to put emphasis on culture, it could have paid more dividend than the concept of Muslim unity. This Muslim unity or Christian unity is so vague that if you see in today's world, it is the Muslims who are fighting with each other and stake holders of being in war zone. They always takes execuse of US as the culprit while avoiding to make any course correction to their own aspirations.



3- Sometimes back, i saw there is a news about Islamic Anti Terrorism force lead by general of Pakistan...You have to understand, in order to bring peace in Muslim world, you do not need a Muslim force, you just need the intent to stop the violence. Can Arabs and Iran regime and sit together and bring some sanity in their relationship? If yes, then you do not need any Islamic force to fight with.

