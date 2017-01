The Sukhoi PAK FA is a Fifth Generation multi-role aircraft intended to compete directly with the American Lockheed F-22 Raptor.





This cool video features the stealthy PAK-FA next generation fighter along with other interesting Russian hardware.

The Russian Sukhoi T-50 is going to be a tough adversary for both the F-22 and F-35.

The Russians have started the test and design works, aim of which is to provide the Russian 5th Generation fighter with a relevant power-plant.