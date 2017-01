Submarine docking sign of China promoting peace and stability in Southeast Asia

Traditionally, Southeast Asian countries have relied on the US for security and China for economy. This situation will change in the future as more Southeast Asian countries have realized that China is a trustworthy partner in security.

When China's submarine stopped in Malaysia, two Russian warships visited the Philippines.

It is normal for Russia to increase the presence of its force in Southeast Asia as this region cannot be dominated by the US.

with the US failing to meet the security demands of Southeast Asian countries, more countries in the region will turn to China and Russia for security.

China does not want to become the second US in the region.