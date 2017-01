confirms India requires another single engine fighter line that will be done under the SP model

a competition for twin engine made in India fighters will also be considered, but not this year

refuted media reports on additional requirement/procurement of Rafale jets as speculative

option for Tejas-Light Combat Aircraft Mark-2, an advanced version, has been kept open

India’s Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to supply $300-400 million worth military equipments to friendly nations this year.

http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/strategic-partnership-model-to-be-finalised-by-jan-end-search-on-for-another-single-engine-fighter-line-manohar-parrikar/articleshow/56316074.cms