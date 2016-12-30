Stand Up...Stand Up...For the Champion Stand Up

    SSU POLICE COMMANDO WON MARTIAL ARTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP HELD AT THAILAND



    Surprisingly didnt find the news on any media outlet except this one:

    Pakistani SSU Commando wins against Indian, American in World Martial Arts Summit
    [​IMG]
    KARACHI: (APP) The Commando of Special Security Unit (SSU) won two gold medals and became World Champion by defeating Indian and American players at the World Martial Arts Summit held at Thailand.

    Pakistan Army trains Sindh Police Commandos

    SSU Sindh Police Commando Khan Saeed Afridi, 26, took part in the International Marital Arts Tournament and knockout Indian player Shubhan and American player Jacob Welch by demonstrating high quality display of martial arts skills, techniques and excellent stamina to win two gold medals.

    He was recruited directly in SSU in 2013 and successfully completed all mandatory courses, a press release of SSU said here on Friday.

    The Commandant SSU Maqsood Ahmed extended his heartiest congratulations to Khan Saeed Afridi SSU Commando of Sindh Police for winning two gold medals by defeating his rivals.

    He said that the Commando has proved his professional Martial Arts capabilities and the people of Pakistan are proud of him for his success.

    Corps Commander Karachi witness SSU commandos training by Pak Army

    A large number of players of Martial Arts from all over the world participated in the International Martial Arts Summit held at Thailand.

    The SSU is a sports promoter and is in the process of establishing its in-house sports teams and encouraging the Commandos to actively participate in the healthy activities.

    https://timesofislamabad.com/pakist...merican-world-martial-arts-summit/2016/12/30/

    That is why I had to post the video first...

    PS: Plz disregard the title above.
     
