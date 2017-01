Sri Lanka readying high powered delegation to Tehran later this month



“President Maithripala Sirisena’s forthcoming tour of Iran could open many new opportunities for Lankan businesses” said Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen on 3 January in Colombo.

The session was none other than the preparatory meeting with top officials to formulate a high powered Sri Lankan business delegation to accompany President Maithripala Sirisena’s tour of Iran planned for later this month.

Prior to sanctions, bilateral trade between Sri Lanka and Iran stood at a huge $ 1.6 Billion (2011),