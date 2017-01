What is Hatchery?

About Social Innovation Lab

What You Get Out of It

Mentorship & Training: Indigenous curriculum for building a scalable social enterprise.

Enterprise Development: Hands-on support fom SIL to establish, grow and sustain your business.

Community: Access to 70+ alumni and extensive partner organizations and mentor network.

In-House Support Services: Support provided by in-house resources.

Capital: Availability of seed funding and link to funding and investors.

Zero Equity Requirement: Complete ownership of your business.

Convenient Timings: Bi-weekly sessions scheduled in the evening to facilitate students and young professionals.

Deadline and Application Information