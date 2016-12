AT&T Call Protect aims to stop unwanted calls, such as spam or fraud, at network level, without ever reaching the customers' smartphone.

Automatic fraud blocking which helps reduce the chances that a customer will become the victim of a phone fraud or scam by stopping these types of calls in the network before they even reach the phone .

. Suspected spam warnings on the incoming call screen which let customers choose whether or not to answer calls that originate from a suspected spam source. (Must be in HD Voice coverage area).