Sri Lanka’s parliament, which can be identified as one of the most uncivilized places in the country where insults are traded and even filth being used by male Parliamentarians, has instead of disciplining the MPs clamped down on what and what not women should wear to Parliament.sleeveless-blousesAccording to the Sunday Times, the Parliament officials have ordered all female staff who works at the Parliamentary complex to be dressed in long sleeve blouses and not sleeveless blouses with their sarees.According to the newspaper, several female public officers were even barred from carrying out their duties at the recent budget debate, because they were deemed inappropriate as they had worn sarees with sleeveless blouses.A notice, in all three languages has also been put up in Parliament ordering women what to wear and what not to wear.This is the second such dress code incident reported within a span of several months. In September this year, St Joseph’s College Colombo put up a poster at the school instructing females what to wear and what not to wear when entering the school. Females including mothers were ordered by the school authorities to wear sarees, long dresses and pants and tops, while the do not wear list included miniskirts, sleeveless tops and short dresses. The incident sparked outrage, and the education ministry later intervened and issued a circular which stated that parents were allowed to enter the school provided they are dressed in a ‘convenient decent dress’ that preserves the dignity and respect of both parents and the school.December 27, 2016