KARACHI (Dunya News) – Governor of Sindh, Justice (r) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui has died on Wednesday while under treatment in a private hospital.Siddique was earlier shifted to a private hospital over ailment. He is regarded as the 31st Governor of Sindh who was sworn in on November 11, 2016. He served as the Governor of Sindh for two months.The federation had appointed the late Zaman last year after Dr Ishratul Ibad was relieved from his services.