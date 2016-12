By GEO NEWSPosted on: 1 hour agoA report on unsafe milk companies in Punjab was submitted in the Lahore registry of the SC by Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.The report pointed out that Haleeb, Acha Milk, Al-Fazl Food, Doce, Al-Fajr Food are all unsafe.Al-Fazl Foods was checked on December 8 and fungus and dirt was found in the plant. Their license was suspended, the report said. Production of Doce Milk was stalled on December 16, and it has been slammed with a fine of Rs500,000.Acha Milk was also fined for Rs500,000 and its production was stopped for a week. Al-Fajr milk plant has been sealed, the report said. It added that hazardous chemical Formalin was found in Haleeb Foods.The SC in its remarks said that the issue of unsafe milk will be brought to its logical conclusion. "If we cannot provide safe milk to children, we cannot do anything," Justice Saqib Nisar said.The SC asked the Punjab Food Authority to visit milk plants all over the province as representatives of the court.