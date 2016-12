Never interfere in matters you cannot understand.



Saudi society is not British society. Things work in Britain the British way.



Things in Saudi Arabia work the Saudi way. And staying and owning several businesses here. Things are very well here. For e.g. crime is very low compared to Britain. And yes we have one of the lowest murder rates anywhere in the world.



As far as women are concerned. Things have improved and will continue to allign themselves with the present world norms with the help of Islamic teachings.

