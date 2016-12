Sadly, we Pakistanis have been rendered " Numerically Illiterate " because we inherited the " brain dead Numerical System of India ". We need to get away from this wierd backward stuff like Lakhs, Crores and Arubs and move to millions and Billions that is used by civilized World.And you are right, 26 million USD is roughly little more than 2.6 Billion Rupees (1 Dollar = 108 Rupees). I deduct 1 point for each time my Undergraduate and Graduate students show numbers as Lakhs or Crores.......