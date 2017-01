Russia has amended its laws, allowing long-term contracts for spares and support for military equipment supplied to India. This will address long-standing concerns on the serviceability of the imported equipment.

In the next step, India is also discussing the possibility of Russian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) allowing licence-manufacture of spares locally by Indian vendors.

“Russia has amended its laws permitting lot of their OEMs to enter into long-term agreements for spares with our companies. The ministry is now drawing up a list of the OEMs, which are related to the platforms we have in service,” defence sources said on Wednesday.

A constant concern