An anti-missile system, like the one in the image up above, can be used to target satellites with relative ease. In 2008 , the USA-193, a

malfunctioning American spy satellite

, was shot down from a decaying low-earth orbit by a SM-3 missile launched by the USS

Lake Erie

. Like Russia's Nudol, the SM-3 is also a "mid-course phase" interceptor missile.



Russia has been modernizing its forces with an eye toward possible work around to America's high-tech capabilities. The U.S. built a ground-based ballistic missile defense system, and the Russians promptly put low-flying nuclear cruise missiles on their submarines—as well as beginning research on a

multi-megaton nuclear drone

.



In this case, an anti-satellite weapon such as the Nudol could strip away high-flying American satellites, especially Global Positioning System satellites that provide precise navigation coordinates to American air, ground, and sea forces. GPS targeting can also make American weapons extremely precise, often within 15 feet or less of their actual target.



Nudol would also be useful to disrupt American communications satellites, making coordinated action by military forces over vast distances—such as Russia—difficult.



There's no word when Nudol will enter service, but the fast-paced testing schedule suggests it's a priority for Russian forces.



However, Nudol may fall victim to budget pressures as Russian defense spending is set to fall for the first time since the 1990s. A combination of Western sanctions over Russian involvement in the Ukraine and falling commodity prices has plunged the economy into recession, forcing defense cuts. But the Nudol remains a reminder that military equipment is never completely safe, even in the far away recesses of low-Earth orbit.