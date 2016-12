Seven Pakistanis killed in attack on cargo ship off Yemen coast

A rocket attack in Karachi's cargo ship area on Thursday killed seven Pakistani people.According to a report, the attack took place in the seaside within the Yemen boundaries.The cargo vessel, MV Joya, was en route to Dubai from Egypt that it came under a rocket attack. Consequently, the vessel caught fire and was drowned.There were eight crew members - all Pakistanis - on board the ship.Out of these eight Pakistanis, only one man, Kabir, dived into sea and made it alive to the coast.All seven others, including Captain Aneesur Rahman, could not jump off the sinking ship and are believed to have died.