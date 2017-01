The Indus Mega Food Park, Khargone (Madhya Pradesh); Jharkhand Mega Food Park Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Jangipur Bengal Mega Food Park, Murshidabad(West Bengal) were made operational and inaugurated.

As such, 8 Mega Food Parks have been made operational so far.

20 projects have been operationalised in 2016. With their operationalisation, Ministry has created an additional capacity of 0.63 lakh metric tonnes of cold storage, 15 metric tonnes per hour of individual Quick Freezing (IQF), 10.65 lakh litres per day of Milk of processing/ storage and 99 reefer vans during 2016.

54 Integrated Cold Chain projects have been made operational taking the total number of Cold Chain projects to 91.

135 Cold Chain projects having a capacity of 3.67 lakh metric tones of cold storage, 94.29 metric tones per hour of individual Quick Freezing (IQF) 37.93 lakh litres per day of Milk processing/ storage and 549 reefer vans.