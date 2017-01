US Learned its lesson in Vietnam war ..





The idea that missiles will be all a fighter aircraft needs was prevalent in the late Fifties. The F-4 Phantom carried initially only missiles, but at the start of the Vietnam war this turned out to be inadequate. In a real conflict things turn out always different than anticipated.



Today, a gun gives the pilot a lot more options, and if the situation is unclear, close-up visual inspection before shooting is still vital to avoid a variety of complications.



Even STEALTH F-22, F-35 carry a gun with them !

