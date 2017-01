A decade ago you were a shining star because of what AKP and erdogan achieved



Finished your debt, increased your economy, made Turkey into a top 20 economy and started the process of industrialisation across the country





Your region however has been at the center of intrigue, ill thought out invasions and destabilised



You are not immune to this



Rather then whinge and cry and blame your own government fight back, stand up and make your mark in this world



Europe is lurching to the right and you are not welcome reclaim your own identity and faith, grow your own strength, take on your enemies



Accept the new world, The hinterland of Turkey was always conservative and the AKP will win landslide victory after landslide victory if your "secular" parties dont appeal to the hinterland

