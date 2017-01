Well suprisingly the rain water that we collect from the roof tops is generally clean the sediments norally settles to bottom of the artificial container (or tanker)Even the water from Rivers we openly drink , has dust particles inside but once you leave that for while the dust particles normally settle downIt is quite easy to use a simple filter systemWhen you fill such a unit it removes even those tiny strands of dust via filterationWater Towers have potential to save enough water in them if we implement 10,000-50,000 across cities that we can use the water to turn the cities into GREEN cities