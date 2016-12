The first phase of the Quetta Mass Transit System will be completed in 2019



QUETTA: The first phase of the Quetta Mass Transit System will be completed in 2019 as work on the project has been launched after Chinese companies submitted the feasibility report to the Balochistan government.



The report and layout plan of the project, prepared by the two Chinese companies, were examined by the provincial authorities and Chinese officials in a meeting held on Monday at the Chief Minister Secretariat.



The China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) are helping execute the project.



The meeting was attended by provincial Minister for Planning and Development Dr Hamid Achakzai, Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattah, Additional Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach, Railways Divisional Superintendent Hanif Gul, Gwadar Development Authority Director General Dr Sajjad Baloch and the additional commissioner and deputy commissioner of Quetta. China Overseas Ports Holding Company Chairman Zhang Bao and an official of the CCCC also attended the meeting.



It was informed that the first phase of the project, covering a 48.5km route from Kuchlak to Spezant, would cost $214 million and 10 railway stations, three overhead bridges and a tunnel would be built.



The phase will be completed by 2019 and about 30,000 people are expected to enjoy the cheap and comfortable travel facility on a daily basis.



In the second phase of the project, more stations, business centres and other facilities will be added.



The meeting was informed that the Chinese government was taking a keen interest in the project that was among its priorities.



The chief minister had suggested to the Chinese authorities during his last visit to the country that the project should be included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



The approval of making the project a part of the corridor is likely to be given at a meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC, scheduled for Nov 29 in Beijing.



The chief secretary approved the formation of a joint working group of the provincial authorities and Chinese companies to expedite the work and finalise the technical and financial affairs. The working group will remain in contact by video conferencing and its first meeting will be held next week in Beijing.



The additional chief secretary said the Green Bus Project, included in the Annual Development Programme, would be integrated with the mass transit system.