How to Get An E-Stamp Paper

Head to www.es.punjab.gov.pk and fill out the Challan form 32-A.

Get the form printed out and go to any branch of the Bank of Punjab.

Pay the stamp duty along with the Challan form to get the e-stamp paper then and there.

Once you receive the e-stamp paper, you will need to get it verified by sending an SMS to 8100.

Type “estamp” followed by the 16 digit stamp number and hit send.