'I'll lock them in a room and say "If your name is on my list, son of a b****, I'll kill you". I'll go down in history as the butcher' : Philippines President Duterte tells corrupt mayors to resign or die as drug purge continues

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday that mayors suspected of participating in drug trade should resign

The president threatened he would kill mayors who promote drug trade

He said those involved in drug trade will have security and power taken away

Duterte has made several threats to kill people connected to drug trade

He insists the recent wave of drug trade deaths are not the government's work

'I will call the mayors, I will lock them in so it's just us,' he said in his speech. 'I will really tell them, 'The list I gave you is this thick. Look for your name there, mayor'.



'If your name is there, son of a b****, you have a problem, I will really kill you.'

'Either you resign or make a clean break of everything, come up with clean nose and we'll talk,'