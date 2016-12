Barrel

Very good progress! Well done POF!!Comparing it with original ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DShK --------------34 kg (74.96 lb) (gun only) 157 kg (346.13 lb) on wheeled mountingvs30+-2 kg by POFWonder if it is the materials used that reduce the weight? And whether most of the reduction is because of the mount.Assumption: the total weight reported in OP is gun + mount.--------------1,625 mm (64.0 in)vs1500 mm by POFPossibly some internal mechanisms have been changed? Would love to get more insight from people who know the details. Also, in general, shorter length is better because it has benefits in storage, placement on vehicles, transportation etc. Good job!!!--------------1,070 mm (42.1 in)vs1003 mm by POFWhat impact does the reduced length have on accuracy? In general, shorter barrel length means less accurate at longer distances.-------------850 m/s (2,788 ft/s)vs810 m/s by POFUnderstandable given shorter length of barrel. Slightly softer punch but may be negligible in practice.------------600 rounds/minvs540 ~ 600 rounds/min by POFI think POF numbers are more accurate because rate of fire is related to the heating of the gun under continued firing and will be limited by how quickly the belt can be replaced (there is no such thing as an infinitely long belt)------------2,000 m2,500 mvsSight Range 1500-1600 mNote that the graphic is only reporting 'sight range', i.e., the range where target can be engaged accurately using the built-in iron sights. Would be good to know the effective and max ranges, but given the slightly softer punch discussed above, I expect it to be shorter.------------Overall, looks to be a trade-off between ease of transport/storage and punching power, yet the loss of punch seems to be negligible.What I find disconcerting is the life of barrel: 3500 rounds??? Is that an error? At full firing rate, this means the barrel will go out of life in just 7 minutes? Either I am fundamentally misunderstanding something, or this needs to be improved. I remember from the IDEAS2016 videos, a POF representative was acknowledging that barrel life of LSR needs to be improved. I guess that is also the case with the heave machine gun?Hopefully, if one day our domestic helicopter industry takes off, some variant of this gun can be paired with transport helis so they aren't simply sitting ducks.Please don't spread misinformation. The full quote from that page reads:34 kg MG body, 157 kg on universal wheeled mount with shield