I came across this aircraft parked at Shorkot AFB. The satellite image was taken on 23rd April, 2016 around the time Shaheen V exercise was being carried out by PAF and PLAAF. Terra Server didn't have a high resolution image available but the Balance Beam Radar is quite evident in the picture. It's not C-130, the color scheme is different and so is the wing structure. I compared it with satellite images of PAF C-130, it didn't match at all. Also if someone could post a satellite image of KJ-200 AWACS, it'd clear any doubts.