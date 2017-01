From Eurasia to Greater Asia— A product of Sino-Russia integration



Geopolitical impact on Pakistan:

1. Support for CPEC from Russia, Iran and Central Asian States looking to benefit from Gwadar.

2. Simultaneous development of Central Asia, Russia, Western China, Iran and Pakistan will create strong bonds which can last for decades to come.

3 . Stabilization of relationships with Iran and further enhancements of relationships with Turkey.

4. Isolating India or at least compelling it to change its behavior towards Pakistan and China.