People are dying because of an audacious cash policy that India says will modernize its economy



Nearly two months after Modi canceled the value of the two biggest bills in circulation — worth about $7.50 and $15 — cash remains scarce and scores of people have reportedly died while waiting in line at banks and ATMs. Modi had said the “pain” would end by Friday, but fewer than half of the country’s 200,000 cash machines are working and strict limits remain on how much currency can be withdrawn from bank accounts.

“It is unfathomable why some of the smartest minds and most competent officials were unable to see that the currency transfusion will be a complex, difficult, painful process full of unintended consequences,”

Modi has offered alternating explanations for why he took such drastic action. He initially said his target was tax evaders who had supposedly stashed away large hoards of undeclared wealth — forcing them to deposit it in banks by Friday, where it could be audited, or watch its value evaporate.

An analysis by IndiaSpend, a news site, suggested that the earliest that government printing presses could replace all $210 billion that was withdrawn from circulation is April 2017 — five months after the policy was introduced.