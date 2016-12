Paytm, free charge much more fraud company than anything else. They ship cheap product. Recently I have done many recharge by using paytm, applied coupon. I supposed to get cash back 10% for each transaction. But I didn't get it, I reported to paytm. Ironically no response from them. Sometimes my cash deducted but didn't received recharge .



Lol this is nothing what we are going to face in future.

Click to expand...