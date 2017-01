In a global tendering process there is a stiff competition to bag the order, in doing so, our position at the negotiation chamber is high and can get offsets and additional benefits from the vendor in the form of his strategy to lead the bidding table. In a direct govt-to-govt deal you buy at the standard rates with of course some salt and pepper according to how good/bad our man is and with absolutely no additional benefits whatsoever.



Govt-to-Govt deal is usually preferred during contingencies and/or during war time situations to speed up the acquisitions. Hope this clarifies.

