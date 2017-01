BARRON's



2017 on the Frontier: Pakistan, Bangladesh Top Picks

One country benefits from Chinese investment, and the other is growing its way out of poverty.

Last year, Pakistan was a big winner, with a 33% gain after MSCI said the country would graduate from frontier to emerging in 2017.

With its coming ascension to emerging market status, Pakistan remains a favorite, because China is investing in its transportation infrastructure.

Asha Mehta, who focuses on emerging and frontier markets at Acadian Asset Management in Boston, is a fan of infrastructure plays in Pakistan and Vietnam.