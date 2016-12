We are hostile to Afghanistan due to rising Indian influence there. We have to use tact and not believe in any knee jerk tit-for-tat reactions. Take it easy and try to stop any activity that causes violence in Afghanistan. We can certainly help in playing our role in steadily getting the failed state towards greater stability. If Indians have special influence in Afghanistan does not mean that we have to respond by direct antagonism. We are foregoing the opportunity of several billions in trade and industrial activity for our country if we have better relations with a peaceful Afghanistan. If we play tactfully, Afghanistan will slowly get out of Indian influence because we have natural strong ties(cultural, economic and trade links etc) with Afghanistan as compared to any (remote and more unnatural) ties Afghanistan has with India.If there is peace and we are smart enough, we are the ones who would gain far more from trade and industrial activity than Indians and slowly Indian influence will wane in that country as better economic linkages grow with our country.







We are in agreement.







You are being very wrong. He helped bring justice to one of the greatest terrorist. You say,"He broke the Pakistani law." Now give me a break, there are so many Pakistanis who continue to break the law and law never gets them since they are influential. Of course, law has to be upheld but selective applications of law on people when there is no other right excuse seem unjustified to me. He might have broken some law but what he did has far more good relevance across the world than any minor law that might have been broken. If we were a great law-abiding people, I might have possibly heard your argument. Here every other person breaks the law and still is given great respect in the society but we become so selective to application of law when it comes to Shakeel Afridi.







I understand your concern. We must regulate the Afghan border and start a proper visa and monitoring system and control all illegal infiltration. And I am not being pro-India at all. I want you to be tactful in understanding what is good for us and I would like our people to respect dignity of human beings and sanctity of their lives without regard to nationality or religion. And direct infiltration into India is very wrong and gives a very bad image without earning anything for our country (other than satisfaction to some people full of hatred for Indians which really does not in any way help our country.) It has to be stopped. It also breeds militancy and sectarian violence in our own country. We must control it for our own good.







You are very right that Indian oppression and killing is the major reason for Kashmiri uprising. I am not blaming Pakistan for that at all. I am trying to stress that we have to understand that any special attempts at militant solution to the problem cause unfortunate loss of human life and continue to hurt the Kashmir cause. Kashmir can be far easily freed by a non-violent peaceful political movement by the Kashmiris that Pakistan can help organize in Kashmir. I will say again that militant attempts at the solution of Kashmir issue hurt the true cause and Kashmiri people's right of self-determination.

