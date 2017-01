Pakistan should also make sure all Afhans return home, including those who have managed to get CNIC through manipulation or gratification. For once cross boarder movement should stop. It is in the interest of Pakistan. Pakistan should stop thinking about interest of Afghanistan, as she has paid through nose for such considerations. All transit goods should be stopped and all consumable products from Pakistan should be stopped. When Afghanistan realises that it is a land locked country and approaches Pakistan for passage, only then on our terms facilities should be provided.

Click to expand...