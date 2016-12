Pakistani Punjab

• Total Area 205,344 km2 (79,284 sq mi)

Population (2015)

• Total 101,391,000

• Density 490/km2 (1,300/sq mi)



East Punjab

Total Area

150361 km2 sq mi( punjab+haryana+himachal pradesh+chandigarh)

total population = 6.3 Million

density=420/km2

Hey guys, few days back i was having a conversation with @PAKISTANFOREVER in the sports section where i said he can compare my state of Haryana,with 15 million population with entire Pakistan in sports if he thinks we are not physically fit for contact sports.i am a sports fan and i usually watch sports videos on youtube, and yesterday i got a recommended video namedDocumentary Film on Pehalwani (Wrestling) in punjabin that video, i realized that current day Pakistan punjab use to dominate wrestling in punjab before partition, but current day east punjabis( indian punjab , haryana, himachal pradesh ,chandigarh) dominates sports relatively to pakistani punjabis in Professional wrestling,boxing,kabaddi and many more. from this forum i came to know that Punjabis are more prosperous than rest of pakistan, just like the current day indian states of former East Punjab.So i just wanted to compare current day pakistani punjab and entire East punjab in every aspect , not just sports.Personally , i believe that current day indian state of punjab is faring well in all aspects, to the extent that it can outmatch all the rest of punjabis, indian and pakistani included in soft power( HDI,songs, world recognition,)Just some intro